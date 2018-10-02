Former FCT minister emerges Bauchi PDP guber candidate

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Bala Mohammed has emerged as winner of the Bauchi state People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election held on Sunday.

He defeated ex Senate deputy leader,Abdul Ningi and former senator Adamu Gumba.

Announcing the election results yesterday, Chairman of the electoral panel, Chief Dan Osi Orbih explained that the exercise which commenced at 9:30pm lasted until the early hours of Monday.

He noted that the former FCT Minister had scored 1, 335 votes while Ningi and Gumba got 802 and 15 votes respectively.

Orbih also said that a total of 2, 206 delegates drawn from the 20 local governments of the state were designated to participate in the exercise but only 2, 184 accredited delegates cast votes while 32 votes were invalid.

He lauded party delegates and supporters for conducting themselves in an orderly manner throughout the exercise.

Blueprint reports that there was no reaction from the aspirants on the outcome of the election at the time of filing in this report.

“All we need to do is to properly harness our human and material resources for the benefit of all citizens and continue keeping hope alive for a better tomorrow”, he said.

On the forthcoming general elections, he prayed that politicians and their supporters play the game according to the rules adding that what is paramount is the preservation and survival of the country.

He reiterated that Nigeria is a project under God whose unity must be sacrosanct just as he believes that the future is bright because the dark days would soon be over.

“It is my wish to be President of a united and indivisible Nigeria where every citizen has equal right and opportunity to pursue his or her legitimate ambition unhindered.”, he added.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.