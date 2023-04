The wife of former Kano state governor, Audu Bako, is dead.

The pioneer First Lady, Ladi Bako died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at aged 93.

The news of her death was announces by herdaughter, Zainab Bako, to newsmen on Wednesday.

She confirmed that the former first ladu died at Prime Specialist Hospital in Kano after a protracted illness.

Her funeral rites would take place in the Emir’s Palace in Kofar Kudu, Kano state.

