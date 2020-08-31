Former Gongola gov Juta buried amidst tears

Barely two weeks after his demise, the remains of the former governor of the defunct Gongola state who also served as the North East National vice chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Wilberforce Juta was laid to rest in Adamawa.

The former Governor who also served as Nigeria ambassador to republic of Zimbabwe was buried at the weekend in his home town of pakka in maiha local government area of Adamawa state in line with Covid 19 protocol.

Speaking at the church service held in his honour at LCCM cathedral Yola, Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri represented by his deputy Chief Seith Crowder eulogises the deceased and his good virtue describing him as an architect of modern Adamawa state who have contributed greatly to the development of the state in so many ways.

According to him, as the former governor of the old Gongola he executed so many projects that have improved the living conditions of the people and continued to played an active roles in the socio economic and political development of the state and Nigeria adding that Juta is more of a father to him.

Fintiri further condoled his family and the entire people of the state for this irreplaceable lost, adding that he has learnt a lot from him and this will continued to guide his administration in his determination to provide dividends of democracy to the people and make Adamawa work again.

In his tributes Gov. Darius Ishiaku of Taraba state represented by his deputy Alh. Haruna Manu condoles of the government and people of Taraba and Adamawa state, saying that they are not alone in this moment of grief but his demise is for all of them.

He urged the people of Adamawa and his family to take solace in the fact that death is an inevitable end and every soul must past through it noting that, the deceased has torches the lives of so many people in both his public and private capacities and his memory is a blessing to humanity especially the down trodden who will continued to keep his memory alive for his good work on Earth.

