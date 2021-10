Former Green Eagles player Sunday Oyarekhua is dead.

The news of his demise which happened Monday evening was broken by the Edo state Sports Commission Chairman, Godwin Dudu Orumen Esq.

“He was very sick but nobody came to his aid despite my efforts to reach persons in authority” Orumen said.

“The exact cause of his death is yet to be known, but family members confirmed he was ill prior to his death which came last night”.

