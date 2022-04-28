Former INEC Commissioner, ActionAid, others harp on aggressive push for women, youth in politics

The Former National Commissioner, Election and Party Monitoring, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof, Antonia T. Simbine has said parliament needs to be more deliberate and aggressive in pushing for gender and youth responsive policies in all sectors of society.

She said this will further raise and increase consciousness about youth and women’s issues and help ease many of the barriers against participation in politics and elections.

Prof Antonia noted this at the One-day Inter-Party dialogue organised by ActionAid Nigeria ,Perl and Yiaga Africa also said laws can be put in place and used by the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) to sanction media (modern and traditional), that present women and youths in derogatory manner.

She said while many of the qualities that promote leader emergence have to do with personality traits which are enduring behavioural qualities, there is no doubt that youths and women will benefit immensely from skills training to improve their sensitivity, consciousness, behavioural disposition and readiness to engage in meaningful interactions that will enhance their emergence into salient political positions.

According to her , there is a need to identify successful, well-respected and charismatic female and young leaders who have strong referent power to showcase as models of successful ‘Nigerian leaders’ and not just as ‘young’ or ‘female’ leaders only.

Also, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria , Ene Obi said the one day dialogue was aimed at campaigning for the inclusion of women and youths in governance processes in the country.

She explained that the project is Strength ,Hope ,Action and Progress for inclusive gender democratic processes and outcomes .

“We are here to dialogue with the political parties in addressing the inclusion of women and youth participation in the political process and get their committments,” she said.

Ene further said the project which is also running in Kano and Kaduna and Sokoto and Lagos State mainly coordinated by Yiaga Africa tends to mobilize the critical minds of young people including Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and all other segments of the population that will lead to translating citizens demand into policies and actions .

Also, the National Director of Publicity, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ADM, Chinwe Nnorom lauded the organisers of the project stating that talking about gender can not be overemphasized.

“There is no way you can run a democratic society successfully without involving women and youth. We are talking about getting some level of inclusiveness in governance processes.

“PDP has elaborated strategies on how to achieve these and involving women in all government processes will yield positive outcomes,” she said .

