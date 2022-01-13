Former Kaduna Attorney General dies at 72

Former Kaduna state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Legal Services, Barrister Rabo Barde, has died in Kaduna.

He died on 3rd January, 2022 while recovering from an ailment at the age of 72 years.

Major Livinus Sambo (rtd) who announced the death on behalf of the family in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna said, “the deceased died peacefully in his bed while recovering from an ailment on 3rd January, 2022.

“His wake keep ceremony will take place at St. Pius Catholic Church Lusawa Ungwan Romi on Friday, 14th January, 2022.

“While his corpse will be conveyed from the St. Gerald Hospital on Saturday 15th January, 2022 to his home town in Ungwan Fari Kaninkon Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of Kaduna state.”

Major Livinus Sambo (rtd) said the deceased is survived by five children and four grandchildren.

Barrister Rabo Barde was a former Commissioner of justice and legal services, he was also former legal adviser to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).