Former MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank emerges FBNH GMD

Immediate past Managing Director and CEO of Fidelity Bank of Niger PLC, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, has emerged as the new Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings, the holding company of First Bank of Nigeria Group.

FBN Holdings Plc, parent company of First Bank Nig. Ltd who announced this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday also informed the investing public of changes in the Group’s management team.

The retirement of the Group Managing Director, Mr. U.K Eke, MFR was disclosed, along with the appointment of a new Group Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo.

Mr. U.K Eke has served two successive terms and his retirement is expected to take effect from December 31, 2021.

The appointment of the new Group Managing Director, Nnamdi Okonkwo, is, however, still subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria and shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting. Okonkwo’s appointment is expected to take effect from January 1, 2022.

Nnamdi Okonkwo, up until his appointment as GMD was the Executive Director for Southern Nigeria in Fidelity Bank. He has worked meritoriously at the international level in his capacity as the Managing Director of UBA Ghana; Director, UBA Liberia and a Director of the Ghana National Banking College.