Former Ogun perm sec, wife assassinated in Lagos 

A former permanent secretary in Ogun state, Adefemi Egbeoluwa, and his wife, Oluwafunmilayo, have been murdered in their residence on Allen Avenue in Ikeja, Lagos state.

In the incident that occurred on Saturday, the alleged killers also attacked the domestic worker of the couple, leaving her half dead. A source said on Wednesday that the house help was still on admission at the Lagos state University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

“A day after the governorship and state House of Assembly elections, someone raised the alarm that his aged parents, Adeyemi Egbeoluwa, 72, and his mother, Oluwafunmilayo, were discovered murdered at their residence off Bamishile Street, Allen, Ikeja”, the source said.

“He reported the case to the police and when they got there, they found his father and mother lifeless with marks of violence on their bodies. What we gathered was that the aged couple were found in a pool of blood and the housemaid taking care of them was found unconscious with bruises on her face and body’, the source added.

“The housemaid was taken to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. We learnt that the police found a machete, plank of wood, one nose mask, a touch light, and one ID card at the victims’ residence.”

The source, who confirmed the sad incident, said the police, upon getting to the premises, saw the couple’s corpses and the injured domestic worker lying unconscious on the ground.

A friend of the family, identified as Adegbenro Adebanjo, was quoted in a post on Facebook saying the police suspected a case of murder as the domestic worker was found with critical injuries.

“On Saturday, March 18, 2023, Adefemi Egbeoluwa, a former permanent secretary in the government of Ogun state, and his wife were found dead in their Ikeja, Lagos apartment. Their domestic help was found critically wounded, leading the police to conclude that the couple was murdered by yet-to-be-known persons”, he wrote.

“May your killers never find peace; may they be hounded by their heinous crime and eventually made to pay the ultimate price. May the Lord grant your families and friends the fortitude to bear this loss”, Mr Adebanjo wrote.

As of the time of filing this report, the corpses of the couple had been deposited at a morgue for autopsy, while it was gathered that the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, was investigating the case.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, saying an investigation into the incident was ongoing. (Premium Times)

