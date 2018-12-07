Former Reps Speaker, Ghali Na’abba, dumps APC

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Na’abba, who hails from Kano State, was speaker between 1999 and 2003.

He announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman of his Sharada Ward of Kano Municipal Local Government.

“This is to notify you of my resolve to resign from the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective today 5th December 2018,” he wrote.

“My decision to resign from the party follows the cavalier manner in which both the Federal Government, States controlled by the APC and the APC itself are being run, as a result of which anybody who has eyes to see only sees doom and not prosperity for our dear country.”

The politician based his decision on the manner congresses and primary elections were conducted in the party.

He said there was clearly no doubt in his mind, and the minds of visionary Nigerians, that the APC administration is characterised by “lack of consultation, crass incompetence, lack of vision, arrogance, and dangerous fixation.”

He made reference to defections in the National Assembly as a sign of the failure of the APC.

“It is a measure of the incompetence of the APC government that after all is said and done, it has lost a Senate President and a Speaker of the House Of Representatives and many others for reasons that border on meanness, lack of simple management skills and capacities and a great measure of arrogance.”

“It is also a measure of the incompetence of the party that there is almost no state in the Federation where there is no conflict.”

“While it is generally accepted that no human organisation can be rancour-free, it is disheartening that these conflicts in the party are inflicted by its leaders, some of whom can be said to be poorer in human qualities than the poorest of men.”

He alleged that governors and some party leaders have hijacked the party, doing with it as they wish. He accused them of the imposition of party leaders and subversion of internal democracy and inclusive governance.

“In their endeavour to perpetuate themselves on the system, they not only snatched away the political rights of the people but also blocked all avenues with which and within which they would be held to account.”

“Because under these conditions no person can be politically mobile except he becomes a sycophant, it becomes necessary for me to speak up. This I did many times, unfortunately only to be met with complicit silence.”

He said the malcontent within the party portends a grave danger to the

stability and even existence of Nigeria adding that the situation is not helped by a president under whose watch all these negative traits are recurring.

“He instead prefers to give the country a lethargic and insular leadership informed by grudges, hatred and a general lack of understanding of what democracy and compassion are all about.

“All these masqueraded as war on corruption.”

Although the former speaker did not state the party he is defecting to, he is expected to join the main opposition party, PDP.



Parties must seek 72 hours clearance before rally – Police

By Aideloje Ojo

Political parties in Niger state have been directed to seek clearance from the police 72 hours before holding rallies in order to avoid clashes during the 2019 general elections.

The Niger state Commissioner of Police, D. P Yakadi gave this directive yesterday in a security meeting with stakeholders in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

He the command was reading to ensure credible elections in the state adding that the police will deal decisively with anyone that want to cause violence in the state.

He said that the possession of any kind of dangerous weapon during rallies was prohibited adding that thuggery will not be allowed during the period of electioneering campaign.

The commissioner said that the police is ready to provide level playing ground to all political parties, advising that they should shun hate speeches and circulation of fake news.

According to him, political parties should sincerely condemn electoral violence in their campaigns and manisfesto while ensuring that they abide by the rules of the game.

He advised government and other stakeholders not to interfere in the elections adding that community and religious leaders should continue to pray and preach on peaceful election in Niger state.

APC gov candidates want campaign council constituted

By Bode Olagoke



All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have asked the party National Working Committee to constitute the campaign Council to kick-start grassroots mobilization for candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.



The governorship candidates made the call when they met with the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) at the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday.



“It is the state that will vote for the president not at Abuja. That emphasises is when it comes to election, people should learn to return to their states. We have instances which people complained about that people are not going back to the state but remain in Abuja claiming that they belong to support group and at the end of the election, by the time you start fielding people for appointments, the local one will not be considered because they don’t have anybody in Abuja.



“It is only those who know Abuja that will be appointed. Somebody may be champion in Abuja but without base at the grassroots. The election will not be in Abuja. In some places, governors and candidates will labour up and down but by the end of the day, they will not have the opportunity to present those who helped them in achieving the victory.



“This thing must be handled with emphasis because we have already started to see people raising structures. I have told them if you raise any structure in Abuja that is for Abuja but if you raise the structure, come back home and identify the structure with the grassroots. Some of them have never gone to their wards in the past two years and they don’t attend meetings at the ward level. What they doing in Abuja is nothing other than to advise themselves.”



Meanwhile, Lalong, has asked some members of theAPC he described as “Abuja politicians” to take their campaigns to the grassroots, even as the party prepares for the general elections.



Lalong observed that the penchant by a section of the party chieftains to stay back in Abuja branding around various support groups was not helping the party.



Lalong spoke on behalf of APC governorship candidates from across the country who met with the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) at the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday.





INEC gets new secretary

By Emeka Nze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed Mrs Rose Orianran as new secretary of the commission.

A statement yesterday signed by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye said Mrs Orianran Anthony’s appoint which takes effect on December 2018 will last for four years.

According to the statement, Mrs Orianran Anthony, an indigene of Edo state holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree in Language Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and a masters degree in Public Communication and Public Relations from the Westminster University, London, United Kingdom.

The statement further stated that she had had a career spanning 28 years at the commission having served in various capacities including Public Affairs Officer, INEC website content manager and Head, Civil Society Liaison Division Voter Education Department before her present promotion as director and subsequent posting as administrative secretary in Delta state.

Orianran is said to have undertaken several professional and leadership programmes within and outside the country.

She replaced Mrs Augusta Ogakwu who recently retired from service.

Business

NSE: Equity market closes lower, drops N121bn



By Amaka Ifeakandu

Lagos



Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday returned to negative trend, shedding N121 billion.



Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined to N11.251 trillion from N11.372 trillion reported on Wednesday.



The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE) All Share Index also dropped by 1.07 per cent to 30819.10 points from 31151.68 points reported the previous day.



Investors traded 280.939 million shares worth N2.490 billion in 3030 deals against 198.637 million shares valued at N2.309 billion exchanged hand the previous day in 2845 deals.



A review of the trading activities indicated that UAC of Nigeria led gainers table during the day, gaining N0.50 kobo to close at N10.00, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria followed with a gain of N0.25 kobo to close at N16.50 kobo, Oando Plc gained N0.20 kobo to close at N5.15 kobo, Custodian and Allied Insurance added N0.15 kobo to close at N5.10 kobo while Cutix Plc increased by N0.15 kobo to close at N1.97 kobo.



Conversely, Nestle Nigeria Plc recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding N5.00 to close at N1480.00, Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N5.00 to close at N185.00, Okomu Oil Palm down by N3.50 kobo to close at N72.00, Guinness Nigeria Plc fell by N1.00 to close at N73.00, Unilever Nigeria Plc sheds N0.60 kobo to close at N38.90 kobo.



FBNHoldings was the most active stocks during the day, trading 92.475 million shares worth N707.260 million, Diamond Bank Plc followed with account of 68.224 million shares worth N59.461 million, Ikeja Hotel traded 34.420 million shares valued at N58.524 million.





………………

Oil price crashes over OPEC’s indecision



By Benjamin Umuteme

Abuja



Oil prices crashed early yesterday in anticipation of an agreement by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria.



Market watchers had predicted that members of the oil cartel might agree to a production cut.



Brent crude fell below $60 per barrel during midday trading.



After hours of meetings, the group cancelled its news conference, awaiting the Russian delegation set to arrive on Friday.



There are fears that many OPEC members save for the UAE and Kuwait, are either unable or unwilling to go along with production cuts.

Unconfirmed reports say the cartel is proposing a cut of roughly I million barrels per day, as it will be enough to rebalance the market.

However, head of oil market research at Rystad Energy, Bjornar Tonhaugen, noted in a statement that “Anything less than 1 million bpd of 2019 supply would be interpreted negatively by the market.”

…………………

Cowpea growers proffer solutions on killer beans

By David Agba

Abuja

Cowpea farmers have suggested stringent control measures and mass enlightenment to curb incidence of sudden death from unwholesome food products.

Rising from a stakeholders consultative meeting in Abuja, hundreds of farmers, processors, marketers and transporters under the Cowpea and Beans Association of Nigeria said a national policy and an action plan are required to ensure that its members across the country are properly mobilized and sensitized to appreciative the potent effects of agro-chemicals, some of which have been found to be harmful if not properly applied.

Specifically, they noted that the use of DDVP, known locally as sniper to keep away insects from harvested crops, is not injurious when applied in prescribed quantity and at the appropriate time. They, however, agreed that marketers and middlemen, bent on maximizing profit, have endangered foodstuffs through indiscriminate application of preservatives.

The Association’s National President, Shitu Mohammed Kabir said the assembly was convened to enable members all over the country contribute ideas towards preparing a policy document for transmission to the federal government.

“We are all worried by the sudden deaths from consumption of beans and other staple foods. That is why we have called this stakeholders’ meeting to get inputs from across the country to enable us produce a working document that will influence the emergence of a sustainable national policy,” Shitu explained.

He said the association will embark on a nationwide campaign next year toeducate and enlighten farmers and marketers on the best way to use pesticides on cowpea and similar foods.

Hajiya Fatima Kachallah Shitu, who disclosed that the association was established in 2016, said the group has embarked on membership drive and created a database in all the states to identify and engage all stakeholders on how to sanitize food production process through global best practices for the entire value chain.

…………………..

Unpaid claims: FG, marketers reach truce, avert scarcity



By Benjamin Umuteme

Abuja



The federal government and petroleum marketers yesterday agreed on settlement of outstanding claims and assured that operations at all depots and sales will continue until further notice.



Spokesman to the Finance Minister, Paul Ella Abechi, in a statement said that the agreement was contained in a statement jointly signed by officials of the federal government and representatives of the petroleum marketers in Abuja.



The meeting which was held at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja had senior government officials from Federal Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office (DMO), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Budget Office of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) in attendance.



Also in attendance on the part of the petroleum marketers were representatives from the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).





The statement reads: “The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) with the Federal Government delegation meeting held at the Federal Ministry Finance in Abuja on Thursday, December 6, 2018, agreed that operations at all depots and sales will continue until further notice.



“After a meeting held today, Thursday, December 6, 2018, with senior Government officials from the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Debt Management Office, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Budget Office of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, we are satisfied with the arrangements being made by the Government to settle the claims of petroleum marketers.



“The discussions showed that the government has considered the concerns and is reviewing the initial process approved by the government for the settlement. We consider that this shows the government’s responsiveness to the need for the claims to be settled in a timely manner.



“We hereby wish to reassure the members of the public on the availability of PMS. We urge the public not to panic, as there will be no fuel scarcity.



“The engagement of the two sides will continue on Monday, December 10, 2018.”

……………….

AfDB earmarks $220m for rural electricity projects in Nigeria

By Benjamin Umuteme with agency report

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has earmarked $220 million for various intervention rural electricity projects in the country.

AfDB’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, made the disclosure at the official launch of Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Integrated Programme (IBSIP) yesterday in Abuja.

Adesina, who was represented by Senior Director in the bank, Mr. Ebrima Faal, explained that $20 million would be approved soon by the management of the bank, for its programme designed as `say no to famine’ by addressing food insecurity and malnutrition.

He said that $200 million which had been approved by the management would be used for rural electrification projects across the country.

“The Nigeria electrification project is countrywide and aimed at delivering energy access to unserved and underserved communities in the country.

“The project will provide electricity to households, small to medium sized enterprises and public institutions at a least cost and timely manner through off and mini grid solutions.

“The project comprises the provision of solar hybrid mini grids for rural economic development, productive appliances and equipment for off grid communities and energizing institutions.

“Adamawa state is included as one of the states to benefit in the first phase of the programme” he said.

Changing narratives on Gov. Ahmed’s relinquished senatorial seat

The ceding of kwara South senatorial ticket to Senator Rafiu Ibrahim by Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, following fall out of recent House of Representatives bye-election conducted in the state, has continued to generate ripples in Kwara state, UMAR BAYO ABDULWAHAB writes on the changing narratives.



Different tales

Ibrahim is the incumbent senator representing kwara South senatorial district from Ibolo extraction of Kwara south. But Governor Ahmed, an Igbomina man on the other hand will be completing his two term tenure as governor of Kwara state by 2019.

Like many other ex- governors, Ahmed had wished to retire to the senate after his tenure as governor. He expressed his interest and emerged unopposed as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate at a primary conducted in the state recently.

But following the outcome of November 17, 2018 House of Representatives bye-election, for Ekiti /Oke-Ero/ /Irepodun/ Isin constituency, Ahmed last week ceded the Kwara south senatorial ticket, which he had won to Senator Rafiu Ibrahim of Ibolo axis of the zone.

The election, which was keenly contested for by the APC and PDP, was won by the APC candidate. The election was a litmus test for the two major political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections in the state.

Prior to the bye-election, the PDP and APC had engaged one another in war of words with key players and big wigs within the two parties adopting different political gimmicks to outsmart each another. But at the end, it was victory for opposition APC.

Fall out

For the PDP, it was a very bad outing for the party at the bye-election which saw the APC’s candidate emerged victorious. The results of the election apparently jolted the camp of the PDP in the state as a result of which key players in the party returned to drawing board to assess the poor performance of the party.

Consequently, the state governor, perhaps in an apparent realisation that the party might not receive the desired support should he chose to fly its flag opted to allow someone rooted in the grassroots politics of the area and the necessary unencumbered clout within the senatorial district to take up the battle. In all ramifications, the incumbent Senator by virtue of being serving senator has what its to take a go at the opponents and come out without bloody nose.

The many excuses

There have been series of arguments on why the governor actually ceded the seat to Senator Ibrahim. Some of the arguments being advanced were that the governor relinquished the ticket following the defeat suffered by the PDP in the recently conducted by-election to fill the vacant post in the Irepodun/Isin/Oke ero/Ekiti federal Constituency.

It was gathered that the Senate President and national leader of the PDP, Dr Bukola Saraki, who is also the political leader in Kwara state told the governor and other candidates contesting under the PDP to work hard and make sure that their party wins the by-election which he said would be the determinant of 2019 outlook, failure of which will affect the governor’s ambition, a claim punctured by the PDP.

The party also deny a media report that there is a panic in the party over the decision of Saraki to substitute Ahmed with another candidate over the fallout of the by-election.

The PDP also debunked reports that Ahmed is under pressure to withdraw from the Kwara South senatorial race as a result of the aftermath of last Saturday’s by-election in Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin/Irepodun federal constituency.

Also Ahmed’s Personal Assistant on Political Matters, Lekan Alabi, had in a statement explained that his boss decided to cede the senatorial ticket to Ibolo in response to request by Kwara South leaders and in the interest of fairness and equity.

Putting the record straight

Reacting to the development, Senator Ibrahim, who is the beneficiary of the change in the PDP’s candidate for the zone, described as highly commendable the decision of the state Governor to cede the senatorial ticket following the pleas by Ibolo elders.

This, he said has further affirmed Ahmed’s reputation as an advocate of fairness, equity and inclusion. Ibrahim, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Ilorin, said the governor’s ceding of the ticket has nothing to do with recent bye-election.

He added: “The decision of Governor Ahmed to cede the senatorial ticket following the pleas by Ibolo elders is highly commendable and this has further affirmed his reputation as an advocate of fairness, equity and inclusion. This is indeed leadership by example.

“I think it is also important I clarify that Governor Ahmed’s decision to relinquish the ticket has nothing to do with the November 17 bye-election in Ekiti/Oke Ero/Isin/Irepodun Federal Constituency. The outcome of an election that was characterized by rigging, harassment and intimidation of voters could not have led the governor to withdraw from the senatorial race.

“You will recall that last week, on the floor of the Senate, I raised concerns about the conduct of the poll and the use of security operatives by the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate voters as well as harass members of the PDP.

“It was on this basis the Senate directed its Committee on Police and National Intelligence to investigate the matter. I have no doubt that the PDP would have won the election if it was conducted in a free, fair and credible manner.

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank all the leaders of our party in my senatorial district and the state at large for demonstrating quality leadership and for their efforts in upholding the unity of the party. I hereby reiterate my unflinching loyalty and commitment to the entire structure of the party.

“I also would like to thank the good people of Kwara state for their continued support and belief in our great party, PDP despite all the calumnious campaign launched against our leaders and the party by desperate politicians in the state.

“I am confident that with the support of Kwarans, our party will triumph in the 2019 general elections.”

The new twist

But on Sunday, a fresh reason was given for the governor’s ceding of the ticket to Senator Ibrahim.

It was at the monthly PDP stakeholders meeting held at the ‘charity home’ in Ilorin, the state capital on Saturday which was attended by the national leader of the party ,Dr. Bukola Saraki, Governor Ahmed ,and the party’ s governorship flag bearer, Razaq Atunwa, amongst others.

The real reason, according to the chairman of the PDP in Kwara Central, Alhaji Jimoh Adesina is that Governor Ahmed actually begged the Senate President Bukola Saraki to allow him relinquished the Kwara south senatorial ticket.

He said Governor Ahmed decided to relinquish the senatorial ticket in order to give the Ibolo axis of Kwara south senatorial district equal opportunity like the other two sections of the district; Igbomina and Ekiti.

Adesina, therefore, commended Governor Ahmed for his loyalty and commitment to the ideals of the Saraki dynasty.

Ahmed in high spirit

At the meeting, Governor Ahmed who was in high spirit, intermittently consulted with Saraki, while various speakers including women leaders, party elders and representatives of the youths made their contributions.

The governor equally nodded his head in affirmation of the revelations by Alhaji Jimoh Adesina. It seems though that there is larger political reason for the ceding which is in the larger interest of the party come 2019. The party interest therefore supersedes any individual ambition and Gov Ahmed played the role of a ‘good party man’ in this regard.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed said God has” guided our political leader, Dr Bukola Saraki aright “.

Whether the ceding of the governorship ticket to Senator Ibrahim will placate the highly enlightened kwara electorate ahead of the 2019 general election is another topic of debate amongst analysts and observers of the unfolding political events in the state.

While some analysts are of the views that the strategy adopted by the PDP is a welcome development, other argued that it might be counterproductive.

What does the future holds for Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed who had wished to retire into the senate like other former governors. These, among other issues, will be decided as the 2019 general elections draws nearer.

When Gusau stood still for ‘mafita’

The National Rescue Movement (NRM) Sunday flagged-off its governorship campaign in Zamfara with a promise to rescue the state from insecurity and make it work again. Patrick Andrew writes.

The launch

Sunday, December 2 was no ordinary day for the people of Zamfara State and in particular those resident in the state capital, Gusau. Apparently eager to engage politicians in debate, appraise political parties and their candidates and thus be prepared to express their anger against those that they have hurt their democratic sense, the people lined up the streets as the campaign convoy roamed through major thoroughfares announcing the arrival in Gusau of Senator Saidu Mohammed Dansadau, the NRM governorship candidate.

Defying the blazing sun that beat down on them as if heralding a royal gaiety, the people trooped out from their abodes and clustered in major pathways discussing the anticipated rally and were truly in high expectation. Indeed, they were in festive mood as they clung to their transistor radios, handsets and other local musical instruments and danced to local lyrics which ridiculed those that have failed them across party lines and wishing that the NRM candidate would be different.

As the convoy circle the city, commercial vehicles including tricycles, achaba, and commuters alike regaled themselves with the fliers and slogans of the party most of which simply say ‘mafita’-translated ‘the only way’.

It was observed though that the people started gathering as far as Tsafe local government area where members of the campaign team had waited to receive the central figure of the day- Senator Saidu Mohammed Dansadau, who being a Fourth Republic two-term senator, was reported called out from retirement in partisan politics by the people that craved for his humane disposition towards the people and the need for credible individual in the political field.

Emir of Gusau Speaks

Senator Saidu, who was accompanied by the party national executives, members of the State Working Committee (SWC) and other high profile political friends of the candidate from other political platforms, first headed to the Emir Palace to pay homage as well as receive royal blessing.

At the Palace, the Emir of Gusau, Dr.Ibrahim Bello, received him warmly and advised Nigerian politicians to eschew violence by playing politics like sports where losers and winners in the spirit of the game accept the result without bitterness.

He said the candidate’s decision to pay him a courtesy visit to introduce himself as the candidate of his party that is seeking the mandate of his subjects to govern the state in 2019 well reflects his and the party’s respect for the traditional institution.

Decrying the sustained violence in Nigerian politics, Dr. Bello appealed to politicians to see politics as a game where participants accept the result without revolting against the authority.

According to him, “Politicians must play politics like sport where all participants play by the rules and at all times are bound by these rules. They accept result without resorting to violence or insisting on their own position or intrepretation of the rules of the game according to their whims and caprice.

“To avoid violence during campaigns, I urge you to let your campaign be based on issues because an issue-based campaign will focus on problems and solutions. It will seek to persuade and convince rather than impose and compel people to act against their wishes”, he said.

Not done, he accused desperate politicians of making the game look ugly and unfriendly and went to caution them against bringing unauthorized object into the field of play. According to the royal father, Nigerian electorate were very ready to align with any politician with sound objective.

Also, he urged politicians seeking offices in the forthcoming elections against arming youths with dangerous weapons to attack assault their political foes with.

Instead, he said the youths should be conscientised to accept politics as a game that seeks to entrench disciple, people-oriented issues in campaigns as well as oneness and nation building devoid of violence.

“Again, I urge you to play politics like sports ,if you win fine, and if you don’t win, embrace the other person and shake hands with him. There is need for politicians to base their campaign on issues and not on things that will aggravate crisis.

“Tell the electorate what you can offer and allow them to decide because all the people want is development”, the emir said.



Handing over of flag

Gradually after being on the road for more than eight hours, the campaign convoy eventually arrived at the campaign venue which was already crammed for space. Though an open field, the massive crowd surged forward to receive the candidate was intimidating, choked with people determined to see ‘mafita’ come to roost.

Amidst shouts of ‘mafita’ ‘Saidu Dansadau’, ‘NRM’, ‘away with APC’, ‘no to PDP’, ‘refresh start for Zamfara’, rented the air.

After series of speeches by party stalwarts seeking to ginger them to brace up for the refresh start that ‘mafita’ promises to offer, the Deputy National Chairman, Otunba Niyi Dada told the people that the start of a new Nigeria would begin in the state as the NRM government intends to institute policies and programmes which would be the envy of other states in the federation.

He urged the people to vote in their illustrious son who had in the past represented them honourably and was willing to do so again. “He represents the start to a new Zamfara State and indeed Nigeria. You must therefore support him by giving him the mandate to govern the state”, he appealed.

Egged on by the excitement and overwhelming applause accorded his address, the deputy national chairman proceeded to invite the candidate to the already crowded podium amidst shouts of ‘mafita’, ‘mafita’. There and then the atmosphere assumed not just pious disposition but one that seems to transform everyone into an ardent believer in the person and capacities of the candidate to alter their status.

And when the man of the moment finally raised his hands, the crowd went wide with jubilation and it took some time before Otunba Dada could raise the flag and handed same to the candidate.

Zamfara will work again

Buoyed by the deep passion shown by the enthusiastic crowd, Senator Saidu Dansadau could not help danced to the rhythm of the local lyrics before delivering his message with a clarity that defied obvious tiredness.

“Zamfara State will work again. We shall return Zamfara to its renowned status in agriculture and commerce, one that was only second to Kano State in the Northern region when the National Rescue Movement (NRM) administration comes on stream in 2019”.

Lamenting the deplorable state of things, the Senator said insecurity, mass killings, cattle rustling and other economic depravations the people are currently facing would be shrewdly addressed by his administration within the first year.

Senator Dansadau, who spoke in the local language, urged the people to break from vicious grip of visionless rulers by identifying with the NRM which mission is to rescue them from insecurity, unemployment as well as unite them.

“Our mission is to make Zamfara State to work again. We have the resource: people and materials because we are richly endowed. We will make Zamfara State to work again through good governance and elimination of deceit and misrule.

“Our mission is also to make Zamfara the hub of business that will stimulate industrial revolution and ensure that the people do not regret voting in an NRM government.

“Our people are suffering, there is hunger in the land coupled with the insecurity that has demeaned the life of our people and we are determined to arrest and put an end to these avoidable problems.

“The people now have the opportunity to free themselves from misrule and bad governance by ensuring that the NRM in voted into office. You know me and I have never disappointed you before and will definitely not disappoint you now”, he said to a loud applause from an appreciative audience”, he said to a wide applause.

As the campaign departs, the people were seen in clusters discussing the message and reminding themselves of the need to get their PVCs handy ahead of the election.

Perhaps, the atmosphere was further charmed by the fact that the ruling party- APC may not likely candidates if the INEC sticks to its position that the party failed to conduct primaries in line with its requirement for the selection of candidates.

