Former speaker dies in auto crash 

A former Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Nasiru Nono, died in an auto crash along the Abuja-Keffi expressway.

Confirming the passage of Hon Nono, a former secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Buba Shanu, disclosed this to Blueprint correspondent, describing the death as unfortunate.

According to him, the late Nono was travelling alongside a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Haruna Fada.

He, however, said Fada survived the crash and currently receiving medical treatment.

“He (Nono) died in a ghastly motor accident along the Abuja Keffi expressway. He was travelling with Hon. Haruna Usman Fada, a former House of Assembly member who survived and is currently receiving treatment,” Shanu said.

Nono became famous among state House of Assembly speakers in 2018 when his mace was allegedly stolen by legislators.

However, the police found the mace behind the National Industrial Court complex in the state, which was dumped by unknown persons.

He aspired for the Gombe Central senatorial district under the PDP in 2019.

Meanwhile Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Abubakar Nono.

He described the death of the former lawmaker as a monumental loss, not only to his family but to the state, and Nigeria as a whole.

