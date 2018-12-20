Former UBEC secretary, seven varsity dons now professors 

Former executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Modibbo, has been promoted to the rank of professor by the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, (NSUK). Modibbo, a professor of History, has authored seven books on History and Education in addition to more than 116 seminars/conferences and papers to his credit before he was elevated to professorial cadre.

According to NSUK official bulletin, Modibbo was promoted with seven other associate professors to the rank of professor with effect from May 2017. Others lecturers who were promoted along with him include Dr. Uche Uwaleke (Nigeria’s first professor of capital market); Dr. Ochinya Ojiji (department of Psychology); Dr. M.M. Ari (department of Animal Science); Dr. Olamuyiwa James Jayeoba (department of Agronomy); Dr. Abubakar Sadiq Idris Wakawa (department of Arabic Studies); Dr. Alagbe Adewole (department of English) and Dr. Makwin D. Makut (department of Biological Science). Born on May 15, 1954, in Yola, Adamawa state, Prof. Modibbo obtained his PhD in History in 1985 from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he began his career as a lecturer in 1977. He was a former dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences of ABU, Zaria, before the faculty was divided into two. He was a member of the implementation task force on the rehabilitation of university facilities.

Modibbo rose to the position of senior lecturer in ABU before he was appointed as the director/chief executive of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Kaduna, from 2000 to 2007. Following his outstanding performance, he was appointed the executive secretary of Universal Basic Education (UBEC) between 2007 and 2012 by late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. He has served the country in several capacities, including the ministerial committee on the review/drafting of white paper on visitation panel reports to federal universities in Nigeria between October and December 1999. He was also a board member of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and member of the national committee on West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Modibbo has attended several seminars and workshops both locally and internationally, where he presented several papers on how to move education forward in Nigeria. He is a recipient of several awards including distinguished alumnus award from ABU, Zaria, and the 2010 transparency, accountability and good governance award for heads of federal parastatals in Nigeria, among others.

