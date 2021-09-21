Forum hails GYB as Kogi joins oil producing states

Kogi Journalists Forum (KJF) has lauded Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state for ensuring that Kogi state is included among oil producing states in Nigeria.

The Forum, which consist of practicing journalists of Kogi state origin in Kaduna state with a mission to contribute to development and progress of their state, said it is elated about the recent ovation that greeted the inclusion of Kogi state among oil producing states in Nigeria.

Speaking in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Noah Ebije and Secretary, Gbenga Oloniyo, KJF said, “the news that Kogi state, which is naturally situated in the central geopolitical region of the country, has become an oil producing state, will continue to be amplified not only by well meaning citizens of Kogi state but the entire Northern region.

“The age-long disputes which had resulted in unwarranted killings and destruction of property between two communities of Odeke in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi state and Aguleri in Anambra state have come to an end by the declaration of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

“This feat should not be merely waived aside, rather the people of Kogi state should all rise up and give kudos to Governor Yahaya Bello who had worked tirelessly behind the scene to actualize the dream. Since his assumption of office, having understood the disputes, the Governor worked in silence with deft political approach on the matter which had remained unresolved by his predecessors.

“Today, the habitual critics and fault finders of Governor Yahaya Bello administration must have agreed with him that Kogi state as the latest entrant into the comity of oil producing states is indeed a laudable achievement that has dwarfed other feats by the governor.

“Today, there is a big and unending story to tell in Kogi state under Governor Yahaya Bello to the effect that the state can now fend for itself from oil money. Governor Bello has indeed given Kogi state, a glimpse of the principled and dynamic leadership that the people crave.

“With this feat, Governor Yahaya Bello’s name has been written in the golden book of history not only in Kogi state but the entire Northern Nigeria. KJF is of the strong conviction that Bello is equally working behind the scene to bring to fruition the resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company by the Federal Government before leaving the Lugard House.”

Related