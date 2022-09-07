Forum harps on need to curb vote trading ahead 2023

The Electoral Forum has expressed concern that it is almost impossible for Nigerian politicians not to bring in the use of money into the political equation stating that other democracies around the world have moved away from elimination to regulation of the use of money in politics, in a way to ensuring that the use of money it does not corrupt integrity of the electoral process.

Chairman, the Electoral Forum, Prof Bayo Olukoshi said it will ultimately allow the electorates to exercise their choice with regard to selection of those who presides over their national affairs.

Prof Bayo noted this in Abuja at the just concluded policy dialogue on addressing vote trading in Nigeria: Lessons from global comparative experiences organized by The Electoral Forum in collaboration with Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and MacArthur foundation.

In his words “So, money in politics is a global challenge, especially insidious and criminal money which is unaccounted, which is very difficult to trace. What we are dealing with today, in which it is absolutely clear is that if you do not have a well oiled Godfather sponsoring you, or you do not have the resources of your own to oil your political machinery, you are not likely regardless of how beautiful your ideologies may be or your record of personal integrity and achievement may be, you are not likely to be able to make a dent on our political system.

“Much more than that is the fact that the use of money has gone beyond simply capturing political parties and structures to infiltrate the wider electorate.

“ From what we saw not entirely new from the Ekiti and Osun state elections essentially occurred in the open place before the glare of most people who are observers. I think it raise a lot of alarm in the country, as I said not entirely new but with much greater consciousness seems to have emerged.

Also, Chairman Committee on Electoral matters, Hon Aishatu Jibril Dukku said most people do not know that buying or selling their votes is an offence; “the few ones that know it to be an offence do not know the gravity or consequences of such action. In fact, as it is today, some voters believe it is their right to sell their votes to whomever they like.

“In summary, vote trading and other electoral crimes lead to low quality, corrupt and violent political leadership. It helps election riggers and offenders take control of governments against democratic will of the electorates.

“We should, therefore, create awareness about electoral offences, sanctions and deterrence as well as promote dialogue among diverse electoral stakeholders,” she said .

Also,the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege , represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Otive Igbuzor said the issue of vote trading is an unusual

democratic experience, which serves as a clog in the wheel of free choice, which is the hallmark of a democracy.

He said vote buying has become a common phenomenon in Nigeria’s political system, which has brought negative consequences to the country’s electoral system.

He said to stem the ugly behaviour, everyone should be involved, both voters and contestants. It needs sustained information campaigns, community action and locally enforceable public commitments to collectively shun vote-buying.

He said punitive sanctions strategies are more likely to be successful than moralistic pleas and Political actors who buy votes should face stringent consequences.

“Under the new Act, the use of electronic devices such as smart card readers, electronic voting machines, and other technological devices, is allowed in the accreditation process for voters and in the general conduct of elections.

“ Furthermore, the new Act provides for electronic transmission of election results in accordance with the procedure determined by the Electoral Commission.

“These provisions will no doubt facilitate and enhance the free democratic choices of the electorates. It is only hoped that the provisions of this Act are judiciously implemented to enable Nigerians to enjoy the exercise of their political franchise,” he said.

