Forum honours ex-CBN Gov Abdulkadir with posthumous excellence award

A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the late Alhaji Abdulkadir Ahmed, has bagged a posthumous award of excellence by the National Union of Jama’are Emirate Students, Bauchi state.

Receiving the award on behalf of the family, his son, Modibbo Ahmed Abdulkadir expressed gratitude to the students for finding their late father worthy of the award.

Modibbo Abdulkadir, who is the current Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, assured that he would utilise the connection of the family to contribute to the success of the present administration.

“I am highly delighted on behalf of our family to receive this award for our late father. As we all know, our father had served the country to the best of his ability,” he said.

He recalled that his late father Ahmed, during his tenure as CBN Governor, spearheaded the construction of the Kafin Zaki Dam in his home state of Bauchi and effectively worked out Nigeria’s first debt reduction transaction in the international market by restructuring the trade arrears of Nigeria into CBN promissory notes.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for redeploying him to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and reaffirmed his commitment towards discharging his duties responsibly.