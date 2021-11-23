Forum seeks ways to boost financial inclusion through technology

The Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) has concluded plans to hold its 2021 annual workshop, a strategic forum to articulate issues that can move the Nigerian capital market and economy forward.

This year’s workshop scheduled for December is coming at a period when all hands are on deck to address the challenges facing the economy and the capital market in particular.

This year, experts, regulators and other stakeholders will gather to discuss the theme: “Technology as a tool for financial inclusion in Nigeria.”

The unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has continued to force businesses to expand their possibilities and adopt new ways of performing their duties through technology.

The association in a statement said that the theme was predicated on the compelling need to strengthen the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy of which the capital market is the hub of medium and long term source of finance in the post-COVID -19 era.

Mr Olaniyi Toluwalope, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of eTranzact International Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading payment technology companies, will be the guest speaker.

Toluwalope is a highly accomplished, dynamic and result-oriented Fintech professional with solid credentials and a proven track record in formulating and implementing operational and financial strategies, identifying investment opportunities, structuring and negotiating multi-party transactions.