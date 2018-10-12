Forum wants Okonjo Iweala as Atiku’s running-mate

A political pressure group, Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) yesterday expressed the hope that, former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, would be the running-mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The forum has also threatened to drag the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other major political parties to court over what it described as unequal representation in elective positions and other sundry issues.

Addressing newsmen yesterday during a protest in Abuja, the group registered its disappointment over intimidations, harassments, financial inducements the APC and other major parties meted out on women aspirants.

Convener of the forum, Ebere Ifendu, who addressed newsmen, lamented that apart from paying half of the stipulated amount to buy the Expression of Interest Forms for elective positions, the women aspirants were subjected to various degrees of humiliation and degrading treatments during the primaries.

The forum assured that any party that fielded a female as a presidential running mate will get 50 per cent of the entire vote from women.

