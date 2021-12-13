Fosla 10th Anniversary: Lulu appreciate Nigerians

Former NFF President Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi has appreciated Nigerian that thronged the satellite town of Karshi-Abuja to witness the 10th anniversary and graduation ceremony of his pet project, Fosla Academy.

Lulu who was full of excitement said ” with gratitude and praises to Allah SWT, we humbly convey our appreciation for your unflinching the support accorded us before, during and after the 10th anniversary and 5th Graduation ceremony of Fosla Academy. May the loving God reward you accordingly. I remain grateful for your great efforts. Thank you” the former FCT Director of Sports said.

The Academy 10th year anniversary which was combined with the 5th Graduation ceremony, was also used to recognized some Nigerians who have contributed in the success stories of the academy among whom are the Executive Governor of Kaduna state Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who was represented by his associate Alhaji Dikko, the Sarki Karshi Alhaji Ismaila Muhammed, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed (Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa state University, Keffi), Hajia Laraba Abdullahi and Ordinary President, Ahmad Isah of the Human Rights Radio. All these got Heroes Award

NFF General Secretary Dr Sanusi Mohammed got the Academy’s Merit Award alongside FCT FA Chairman Alhaji Abba Muhammed Murthar, former Super Eagles Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Atah, Super Eagles Secretary, Dayo Enebi, Dr Paul Amodu former Kogi State Health Commissioner, Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmadu former Fosla PTA Chairman, Miss Oluwatosin Kolawole of Operation Save Out of School Children Campaign, IHS and SCC.

Late Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi (Former NFA General Secretary) and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi (Former Kogi state Commissioner for Works) were given post humous awards.

