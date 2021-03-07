FOSLA FC unveils 21 undergraduates for 2021 NLO league

FOSLA Football Club of Abuja is set to rewrite the country’s football history, as the team at weekend unveiled a 22 man team, all comprising of undergraduates of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, for the 2021 NLO League beginning on Monday.

On the list made available on Saturday by the Coach, Ifeanyi Ubah, three goalkeepers Abdulganiu Abdulazeez (Nasarawa State University) Peter Shedrack (Nasarawa State University), & Odey Sunday (Nasarawa State University) made the team.

7 defenders all from Nasarawa State University comprising of Abdullahi Ali Abdullahi , Ofozie ThankGod , Dauda Jibril, Zakari Amodu,

Achu Gabriel , Nabala Vincent and Musa Abdullahi from Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

Mercurial midfielder Kehinde Mustapha will lead the five other Nasarawa State University midfielders of Isah Danladi,

Kazeem Habeeb, Abubakar Suleman , and Onuche Ogbelu who is an SS 3 student of Fosla Academy to the League.

Prolific striker Solomon Abraham, Mishack Awoje , Allayi Haruna, Abdullahi Muhammed, Abdullahi Bashiru, David Daniel, and Ojukwu Chidera Prosper all from various departments of the Nasarawa University, Keffi complete the list.

FOSLA Football Club will play the opening match of the season with Beautiful Tours FC also of Abuja at the Jos (Zaria Road) Township Stadium on Monday, 8 March.