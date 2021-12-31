FOSLA U-13 scholarship football tourney holds In Kogi

The 12th edition of the FOSLA U-13 football tournament will hold on Saturday January 1st in Idah, Kogi state.

The tournament which is sponsored by the former NFF President Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi is aimed at picking players who are naturally endowed in the 9 local government areas of Kogi East and Lokoja.

According to the organizers of the tournament, ,the 9 local governments and Fuji academy from Lokoja who are participating in the tournament are to arrive Idah on the 31st of December 2021 for Screening and draws at 7am prompt

They said the tournament will starts immediately after the screening and draws at the Federal Polytechnic Sports Complex by 9am.

Explaining further on the modalities of the tournament, the Team Manager of Fosla Academy, Malam Ibrahim Lawal said the four semi finalists in the last edition will be seeded to the quarter finals, while two others will play to join them, with another two selected on lots. He named the teams that will seeded to include Dekina LGA, Omala LGA, Ankpa LGA and the defending champions, Idah LGA.

He said accommodation has been arranged for participating teams at the popular FOSLA hotel close to The Federal polytechnic Idah.

This year’s tournament is a Special Edition in honour of the newly crowned and installed paramount ruler of Igala Kingdom *His Royal Majesty Dr Matthew Alaji Opaluwa.*

In another development, the Board Secretary of Fosla Academy Patrick Ngwaogu (Odogwu Ndi Abia) has reminded the participanting teams that the tournament is aimed at aimed at supporting the indigent students who are eager to combine academics with football. He said only players who are within the age limit of 13 years is eligible to participate. “That’s children born not later than December 31, 2008 and in Primary six”.

” Fosla Scholarship program is specifically for children who are naturally endowed in the game of football but whose parents can not afford the luxury of supporting them to combine it with education. Selected players will enjoy the academic scholarship up to the University level ” the former FCT FA Vice Chairman concluded.

Related

No tags for this post.