Foundation advocates inclusion of persons with disabilities in movie industry

An Abuja-based Non- Governmental organisation Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation (RSETF) has made a case for inclusion of persons with neurodevelopmental disabilities in societal functions including the entertainment industry.

Speaking to journalists at the screening of the movie: Yes, We Can- Not A Burden, Sunday in Abuja, the Founder RSETF, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, said the aim of the movie was to give voice to persons with developmental disabilities and foster their development.

She added that the movie also demonstrates to the world that no matter the challenges, persons with disability have their areas of strength and could learn and achieve if given the opportunity.

According to her, “RSETF having seen the need for inclusiveness and integration particularly of children living with disabilities with the belief that every person should be given opportunity of academic excellence, talent development, and skill acquisition, has been empowering persons with neurodevelopmental disabilities with life and vocational skills, and quite a number of the children have been learning and thriving.

“So, RSETF embarked on the development of a docudrama titled: YES, WE CAN (NOT A BURDEN) featuring persons with neurodevelopmental disabilities, Nollywood and Hollywood celebrities in telling the story in their own words to demonstrate to the world that there is ability in disability.

“This project is bound to give them hope and help change the narrative of actors with disabilities. The project will hopefully lead to the end of the systematic problem of exclusive practices in the entertainment industry worldwide and add to the advocacy for inclusiveness.”

The founder, who said the project was funded, partly, with a grant from Voice Nigeria, called for sponsors from government and other stakeholders to cover post production cost as there were more work on the project that would involve professionals.

Dr. Adejugbe-Williams also called on government to support other activities such as assistive technology, communication devices, mobility equipment, online learning during this COVID-19 pandemic, for the benefit of persons with disabilities who she lamented were not benefiting from any of the government’s online learning activities as they are not being accommodated in the curriculum and modalities for lesson delivery.

Also speaking, the Director and Producer of the movie, Amb. Lancelet Oduwa Imasuen aka Guvnor, described the movie as the height of inclusiveness, adding that it breaks all records as the most challenging film project ever embarked upon.

“This is more than just a film, making these special people act along side other artistes was just the height of inclusiveness; they had their scripts, read their lines and equally delivered their lines. To me as a filmmaker this breaks all records as the most challenging film project ever embarked upon by me,” he said.

The movie featured notable celebrities like Francis Duru, Empress Njama, Ali Nuhu, Paul Sambo, Fiona Garuba, Ngozi Ezeonu, Ivie Okujaye, and Fred Bright among others.