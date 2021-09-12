Foundation awards scholarship to 21 Kwara indigent students

The Tajudeen Ibrahim Olesin foundation has announced scholarship awards to 21 indigent secondary school students in Ilorin, Kwara state.

The foundation will also pay the West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE) fees for 21 students.

The beneficiaries of these gestures would be picked from the brightest of the students that partook in the summer school organised by the foundation.

The chairman of the foundation, Tajudeen Olesin, announced the gestures during the closing ceremony of the summer school programme at Samsudeen LGEA Primary School, Shao Garage area, Ilorin.

He said the gesture was his own contribution to human capital development. He urged parents and guardians to strive to get their children and wards educated.

Father of the donor, Alh. AbdulRaheem Olesin, expressed delight that the younger Olesin channeled his meager resources towards human and community development.

He noted that Olesin’s philanthropic gestures has manifested in the rehabilitation of Kankatu- Samsudeen road and awards of scholarships to indigent students as well as provision of computer and other teaching aides to Government Day Secondary School, Amule- Okelele, among others.

The event was attended by the representative of the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Solihu Modibbo and two former commissioners in the state, Alh Sulyman Yusuf and Alh Musa Abdullahi.

In a brief sermon, the chairman of Sheikh Alimi Islamic Foundation, Dr AbdulKadir Solagberu, enjoined wealthy individuals to emulate Olesin by using their wealth to assist the less privileged members of the society.