Foundation awards scholarships to 5 physically challenged students in Kogi

In order to support the education of the vulnerable in society, the Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation has offered scholarships to five physically challenged students of the Kogi State College of Education (COE), Ankpa.

Announcing the award Friday during the College’s 39th orientation and matriculation of 650 students for 2021/2022 academic session, the executive director of the Foundation, William Illah, said the organisation “stands for improving the lives of widow, orphans, people living with disability and the aged people in society.”

He said, “The Foundation notes with great pleasure that since you came on board as Provost, Kogi State College of Education witnessed great change.

“There has been great enthusiasm among staff and students. Suffice to say students are academically revitalised, lecturers are eager to contribute their quota to developing the school and above all, there is appreciable improvement in terms of the physical infrastructures of this great teacher training institution.”

Earlier, the Provost of the College, Dr. Muhammed Kabir Ibrahim, commended the Foundation for the award of scholarships to physically challenged students.

He appealed to other well-meaning indigenes to emulate the humanitarian gesture of Ambassador Gabriel Onoja to better the society.