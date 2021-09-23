Foundation bags ICRED award

Global Humanitarian Organisation, Hands 4 Help Foundation, has been slated to receive the 2021 African Icon Award of the Institute for Commerce Research and Enterprises Development of Nigeria (ICRED).

Hands 4 Help Foundation is an India-based global humanitarian Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the leadership of its Chairman, Dr. Mahboob Sadal Khan.

The Registrar, Dr. Ahmed Lateef Tayo, in the invitation letter, noted that Hands 4 Help Foundation has been carefully selected for the awards to recognise and acknowledge the unmatchable performance of the Foundation in various philanthropic projects in Nigeria and across the African continent.

President of the Institute, Dr. Rotimi Mathew, explained that the governing council and executives of ICRED believe that Hands 4 Help Foundation under the leadership of Dr. Mahboob Sadal Khan, were awarded based on their support and promotion of excellence in the areas of education, healthcare and improving living standard of common man within the continent.

Responding to the invitation, Chairman of Hands 4 Help Foundation, Dr. Mahboob Sadal Khan, noted that the core values of the Foundation are built on the philosophy of global community development, human capacity building, human right and global justice for all continents.

According to him, other responsibilities of the NGO is to provide holistic recommendations to address challenges in both public and private sectors of Nigeria in particular and Africa as a whole.

The award event is slated for Saturday September 25, 2021 at Rock View Hotel Royale, Abuja.

