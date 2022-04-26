Foundation commissions research on recurrent Sokoto fire disasters

Asattahir International Foundation (AIF) has commissioned a research on incidences of fire disaster in Sokoto state to identify causes of recurring fire incidents in the state and find enduring solution.

Founder and Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of Asattahir International Foundation, Malam Aliyu Sidi Attahiru, while welcoming participants to the flag-off and training of enumerators at the AIF office, said the recurring incidences of fire disaster in the state has become a huge concern to government, the private sector, households and residents of the state.

He expressed appreciation to “the research team of the Foundation led by the Head of Programs and Research, Rufus Yagkong for their resilience, foresight and selflessness to bring to limelight the root causes of the catastrophic infernos that has for long ravaged the state, while recommending interventions to forestall future occurrences of fire disaster in the state”.

Malam Attahiru stated that “as part of the ethics of research, approval was sought from relevant authorities particularly the three local government councils of Sokoto North, Sokoto South and Wammako where the research will be conducted”.

The enumerators were trained on the ethics, approaches, techniques, research locations, as well as the expected sample size. The data will be generated digitally using online tool. At the end of the training, the enumerators were commissioned to commence data collection by the founder of the foundation.

The training of enumerators was attended by the Legal Adviser of the Foundation, Barrister Rashida Mohammad, Senior Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Sokoto state on Human Rights, Comrade Hussaini Mohammed Aliyu, Dr. Garba Ibrahim of Modern European Languages and Linguistics department of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto among others.

Barr. Rashida commended the Foundation’s initiative to embark on this research, while urging the enumerators to exhibit honesty and professionalism during the fieldwork. Dr. Garba tasked the enumerators to be objective, committed and respectful during data collection, while commending the Foundation for doing things differently and for truly having humanity at heart in all its interventions.

The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Prof. Yahaya Tanko Baba, tasked the enumerators on research ethics and the level of scrutiny the data will undergo before being accepted as reliable.

He noted that the organisation takes data quality seriously because the findings and recommendations therefrom will have a direct impact on the livelihood of people in the state.

