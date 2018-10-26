Foundation condemns crime , seeks stiffer punishment for rape ,others 

Peter, while reacting to the incident described it has unfortunate in a interview also lamented that it is longer news that a girl child had been humiliated, and abandoned in recent time and it is time to change that narrative.

She called on stiffer punishments for rapists and child abuse offenders.

It would be recalled that Ochanya had battled Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other health complications at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi after being allegedly severely abused by one Andrew Ogbuja, Head of Department, Catering and Hotel Management at the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Benue State, and his son, Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja, a final year student of Animal Production at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi. The duo consistently molested little Ochanya, a student of Federal Government Girls’ College, Gboko since she was 9 to age 13.

Mimi further expressed dismay that a girl child in Africa society had been denied of the right to protection and education.

According to her, it is a known fact that girl child is always vulnerable during and after conflict.

On the just concluded international day of girl child which recently celebrated, Mimi urged the country to say no to rape,child abuse ,child molestation and humiliation against the girl child.

“It is worthy to note that building just a woman is building a great nation.that is how good it is.When you train a woman believe me your training a nation.

“Its time we note that a girl child is precious and be cherished. She is a builder, moulder of a great nation because she’s compassionate. And if we start imbibing that in us we are going to have a great nation.

She lamented that Nigeria government has not done well in regards to protecting a girl child. ” They need to do more .In area of empowering and protecting a girl child in Nigeria is at a very low level”.