Foundation doles out 2,000 sanitary towels to girls in Lugbe, Gwagwalada

In commemoration of the just concluded 2020 World Menstrul Hygiene Day, the Accountability Commitment for Innovative Optimistic & Excellence Foundation (ACIOE) has distributed 2,000 sanitary towels to women and girls in Lugbe and Gwagwalada, FCT.

The team leader of the foundation, Jennifer Omale during the distribution in Gwagwalada, Abuja told Blueprint that the good gesture was in sponsorship of Procter and Gamble and Always Sanitary Pad.

She explained that the areas was selected when they did a community assessment and realized that these communities where in dere need of sanitary towels .

According to her ,based on their data , most of the women and girls in the community uses cloths and some don’t have what to use.

She attributed such act to spate of rape cases because most of the women and girls go as far entering the bushes to use leafs and they are been attacked and raped.

She said for them at ACIOE, everyday is menstrual hygiene day because every woman sees her menstrual cycle adding that they are trying to reach as many women as they can .

She said if condoms are kept for free at Hotels, every lady should also have pads for free and should be imbibed at every school curriculums across the country

She called for more sponsorship so as to reach out to every nook and crannies in the FCT.

She rated the low turnout of girls and women in communities adding that the reason was due to the fear of been infected by Coronavirus.

One of the beneficiaries at Gwagwalada, Dorcas Doshima Jato expressed excitement at the good gesture of ACIOE and assured that she won’t sell the pads but rather put it in good use.