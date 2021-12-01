Foundation donates 1800 bags of rice to IDPs in Bauchi

A Sharia Compliance Bank, Taj Bank, under its foundation, has donated 1800 bags to Bauchi state government for subsequent distribution to Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) in the state.

A trustee of the foundation, Alhaji Ibrahim Babayo, stated this Wednesday while handing over the commodities to the state government.

Babayo said the foundation will not relent in offering such gestures by assisting the state government to minimise the level of hardships faced by IDPs.

“Our foundation is here today in Bauchi to donate to IDPs in Bauchi state through the state government as part of our effort to improve the living conditions of IDPs in the state.”

The trustee of the foundation called for judicious utilisation of the commodities by ensuring justice in the distribution process for the benefit of the beneficiaries.

Responding, the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, who appreciated Taj Foundation for the humanitarian gesture, acknowledged its effort towards addressing the plight of vulnerable groups.

The SSG who spoke through the special adviser to the governor on General Services, Hashimu Yakubu,m assured judicious distribution of the commodities and pleaded with other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture.

“On behalf of the government and people of Bauchi state, let me thank Taj Foundation for finding our IDPs worthy of this gesture which will compliment the efforts of the state government in alleviating the sufferings of less privileged members of the society.”