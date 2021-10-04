Foundation donates 2,000 writing materials to 500 orphans

Igabi local government area of Kaduna state said every child has right to education.Igabi local government area of Kaduna state said every child has right to education.The Arewa Child Protection Foundation has donated 2,000 writing materials to 500 less privileged and orphans in Igabi and Kaduna South local government areas of Kaduna state.

Founder of the Foundation, Comrade Monday Macquega, while flagging off the distribution programme at Hayin Danmani in

Comrade Monday Macquega explained that the Foundation plans to cover the whole Northern states to support less privileged and orphans towards achieving their educational career.

He noted that the Foundation also selected some students from Kurmin Mashi community of Kaduna South local government area to be part of the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the flag-off, Kaduna state Commissioner for Education, Malam Shehu Muhammad Makarfi, commended the Foundation for complementing government’s efforts towards developing girls child education.

According to him, the state government had made child education compulsory in all the local governments areas of the state.

The Village Head of Hayin Danmani, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi, in his remarks, thanked the Foundation for selecting his community to flag off the distribution.



He also commended Kaduna state government for constructing over 60 new classrooms in his domain..The Hanyin Danmani Village Head however appealed to the state government to construct secondary school to reduce the hardship that students in the community usually face in going to very far places to attend secondary education.

