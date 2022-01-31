Foundation donates 5,000 books to Katsina schools

The Gwagware Foundation, Saturday, donated 5,000 books on different subjects to Junior and Secondary Schools in Batagarawa local government area of KatsinasState.

Chairman of Gwagware Foundation, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda while presenting the books charged principals of beneficiary schools to make good use of the materials.

He said, “The Foundation attaches a lot of importance to the development of education in Katsina State. I urge individuals and corporate organizations in Katsina state to support development of education.”

Receiving the books, the Katsina state Commissioner of Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal, commended the Foundation for the donation, noting that the book would assist students to pass their various examinations well.

Lawal said the donation had come at the right time, urging the benefitting schools to make good use of them.

“When Governor Masari’s administration came into power in 2015, the students that used to seat for National Examinations usually recorded less than 40 percent in their NECO and WAEC results but with the commitment of the governor, our students in Katsina state have steadily risen to at least 75 percent in the 2021 NECO and WAEC examinations,” he said.

The commissioner advised Principals of the benefitting schools not to put the books into the stores for decoration, warning that, any principal caught with the books eaten by termites would be severely dealt with.

In his remarks, the Principal of Government Science Secondary School Batagarawa, Alhaji Lema Batagarawa, promised that the benefitting Secondary Schools in the area would surely make judicious use of the books, especially those on English, Mathemtics, Science and Technical Education.