Foundation donates educational materials to Kogi schools, empowers women 



Tima Foundation Inc, a non-governmental organization, has donated educational materials worth millions of naira to primary and secondary school students in the east and west senatorial districts of Kogi state.



Founder of the foundation, Dr Fatima Alfa, while presenting hardcover notebooks to students to Yabma International Science Academy (YISA), Wednesday in Lokoja, said the foundation, a non-profit, philanthropic outfit was out to support humanity in the pursuit and acquisition of knowledge, especially at the foundation levels.



Alfa, a U.S. based accountant msaid the foundation had at different times donated computer sets, hardcover notebooks and other materials to the institutions in Kogi and Lagos state.



Alfa added that the foundation had also given grants, scholarships and tuition assistance to indigent students in the state, adding that the foundation also empowers women through various skill acquisition and support for small scale businesses.



Proprietor of YISA, Yakubu Yunusa, commended the foundation for supporting the educational advancement of the state with the educational materials.



Yunusa, represented by Mr. Emmanuel Yusuf, principal of YISA, applauded the foundation for the gesture and particularly for the show of love to Nigerian students.



Also speaking on behalf of students at YISA, Miss Khadija Ahmed, a final year (SSS-3) student, said the foundation had made them happy and proud to have such high quality materials.



Principal of Secondary Commercial College, Anyigba, Mohammed Adams, one of the benefitting schools, commended the foundation for supporting the students with the materials.