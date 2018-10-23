Foundation donates relief materials to Durumi IDPs

Members of Imagoro Foundation has donated relief materials to

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Durumi area of the Federal

Capital Territory and carried out medical service for those with

health challenges.

Founder of the foundation, Mr. Victor Imagoro while presenting the

materials to the camp management, called on well to do individuals to

assist the less privileged to have a sense of belonging in the

society.

Imagoro said the gesture became important following the hard times

displaced persons are faced with in feeding and accessing health care,

according to him this was the foundation contribution to provide

succour to the displaced persons.

‘‘I came from Delta state and from a decent background. We are here to

contribute our quota in reducing their plight and ensuring that they

have a sense of belonging.

‘‘At a time like this, what matters most now to Nigerians is to vote

for credible leaders that will ensure these displaced persons are

returned home to a better livelihood and also for well meaning

Nigerians to donate generously to better the lives and living

conditions of the displaced persons,’’ he added.

Imagoro also urges the federal government to intensify their effort

I’m ensuring that IDPs are returned to their original homes as soon as

possible.

Mr. Imagoro stressed the for well meaning to contribute to human,

economy and social development of the country.

Receiving the materials on behalf of the IDPs, Mallam Idris Ibrahim

commended the organisation for extending support to the vulnerable

women and children, noting that the materials would go a long way to

alleviate the suffering of the people.

The donated items, included bags of rice, beans, and millet, cantons

of noodles, clothing materials and toiletries, this is aside drug and

medical consultation offers the women and children in the camp.

One of the displaced persons, Aisha Bello, commending the foundation

for the free medical services rendered said: ‘‘For a long time now we

haven’t experienced this especially medical assistance, today, we were

tested and giving medication which has made everyone happy,’’ she

added.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.