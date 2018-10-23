Foundation donates relief materials to Durumi IDPs

Members of Imagoro Foundation has donated relief materials to
Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Durumi area of the Federal
Capital Territory and carried out medical service for those with
health challenges.
Founder of the foundation, Mr. Victor Imagoro while presenting the
materials to the camp management, called on well to do individuals to
assist the less privileged to have a sense of belonging in the
society.
Imagoro said the gesture became important following the hard times
displaced persons are faced with in feeding and accessing health care,
according to him this was the foundation contribution to provide
succour to the displaced persons.
‘‘I came from Delta state and from a decent background. We are here to
contribute our quota in reducing their plight and ensuring that they
have a sense of belonging.
‘‘At a time like this, what matters most now to Nigerians is to vote
for credible leaders that will ensure these displaced persons are
returned home to a better livelihood and also for well meaning
Nigerians to donate generously to better the lives and living
conditions of the displaced persons,’’ he added.
Imagoro also urges the federal government to intensify their effort
I’m ensuring that IDPs are returned to their original homes as soon as
possible.
Mr. Imagoro stressed the for well meaning to contribute to human,
economy and social development of the country.
Receiving the materials on behalf of the IDPs, Mallam Idris Ibrahim
commended the organisation for extending support to the vulnerable
women and children, noting that the materials would go a long way to
alleviate the suffering of the people.
The donated items, included bags of rice, beans, and millet, cantons
of noodles, clothing materials and toiletries, this is aside drug and
medical consultation offers the women and children in the camp.
One of the displaced persons, Aisha Bello, commending the foundation
for the free medical services rendered said: ‘‘For a long time now we
haven’t experienced this especially medical assistance, today, we were
tested and giving medication which has made everyone happy,’’ she
added.
