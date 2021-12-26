Foundation donates rice, clothes to children in Edo

As Nigerians celebrate Christmas and New Year, a non-governmental organisation, Egieleyemeh Charity Foundation, has donated clothes and bags of rice to the less privileged and children in Edo state.

Founder Egieleyemeh Charity Foundation, Ambassador Prophet Sunday Balogun, while making the donations during the tour of 18 local government areas of Edo state, noted that he was motivated to carry out the exercise as a result of the hardship Nigerians are passing through.

In a statement made available to Blueprint in Abuja, he noted that for the past 15 years, he has been providing humanitarian assistance to people, adding that the materials will go round to the children across the 190 wards of the 18 LGAs in the state.

While condemning the negligence of the wellbeing of Nigerians, Ambassador Balogun noted that government alone should not be trusted in bringing development to the county, adding that he has made adequate plans to improve the lives of Nigerian youths through empowerment program established to accommodate youths across the state.

Balogun said he will not refuse opportunity to serve as a governor of the state, adding that creation of jobs for youth employment will be his target.

Ambassador Balogun, who gave a scholarship to a JSS 1 student to university level, said that he has given over 100 students’ scholarship up to university level and will not relent.

He called on other organisations to join hands in providing job opportunities for the teeming youths, noting that the high rate of insecurity being experienced in the country is as a result of failure of Government to engage youths in meaningful activities.

“In the past 10 years, I have 100 children under my scholarship. Giving a scholarship is not a new thing in my life; I have been doing it and hope to do more. I am going to build a University that is going to run cheaper than government institutions.

“My advice to the people of the state and Nigeria in general is that everybody should emulate me because if every citizen should think this way, Nigeria will be a better place.”

