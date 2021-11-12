Foundation empowers over 1, 000 vulnerable women in Niger

A group, IDIMUB Foundation, has empowered over 1000 poor and vulnerable women of Azza community in Lapai local government area of Niger state.

The event, which took place in Kuchi village, was attended by prominent sons and daughters of Azza community, including the traditional head of Ebbo, Etsu Ndatsu Halilu.

The group’s founder, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Idimub, said he empowered the women to make them self dependent, productive and to improve on their economic status in order to ameliorate their sufferings and hardships.

“As a son of this great, peace loving and noble community, I see this gesture as part of my service and responsibility to my community and urge those who may not be opportune, to immediately benefit from this kind gesture,” he said.

According to him, the Foundation will continue to help the poor in the community while promising to extend the gesture to other communities in Azza.

In his remarks, the Etsu Ebbo of Azza community, Alhaji Ndatsu Halilu, praised Alhaji Idris Mumbu’s gesture and called on other sons and daughters of Azza community to replicate the gesture.

He said the community “needs people like Idimub,” urging those that had benefitted from the gesture to use the opportunity to grow and be self-reliant.

A beneficiary, Nadama Asabe Ibrahim, on behalf of others, thanked the philanthropist for blessing them from his wealth, enjoining those that were well-to-do in the community to emulate the gesture.