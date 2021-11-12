Foundation empowers over 1000 vulnerable women in Niger

A group, IDIMUB Foundation has empowered over 100 poor and vulnerable women of Azza community in Lapai local government area of Niger state.

The event, which took place in Kuchi village, was attended by prominent sons and daughters of Azza community, including the traditional head of Ebbo, Etsu Ndatsu Halilu.

The founder of the organization, Alh Idris Abubakar Idimub, said he empowered the women to make them self dependant, productive and to improve on their economic status in order to ameliorate their sufferings and hardships.

He said, “As a son of this great, peace loving and noble community, I see this gesture as part of my service and responsibility to my community and urge those who may not be opportune, to immediately benefit from this kind gesture”.

He said his foundation will continue to help the poor in the community while promising to extend the gesture to other communities in Azza.

The Etsu Ebbo of Azza community, Alh Ndatsu Halilu, praised the philanthropic gesture of Alh Idris Mumbu, calling on other sons and daughters of Azza community to replicate the gesture of the philanthropist.

He said the community needs people like Idimub, urging those who have benefitted from the gesture to utilize the opportunity to grow and be self reliant.

A beneficiary, Nadama Asabe Ibrahim on behalf of others, thanked the philanthropist for blessing them from his wealth, enjoining those who are well to do in the community to copy the gesture.