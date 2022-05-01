Foundation mulls skills acquisition centre for Akwa Ibomites

The Light of Peace for Africa Foundation (LPAF) weekend said it will erect international skills acquisition centre in Akwa Ibom state for the less privileged.

President of LPAF, Mr. Samuel Sampson, who stated this in Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state, said the center will be named after Governor Udom Emmanuel and Obong Michael Afangide for their contributions to promoting peace.

Sampson noted that for peace to prevail in any society, citizens, particularly, youth must be meaningfully engaged through job creation.

The president said the international skills acquisition center will offer free training in all vocational skills that the applicants would prefer to be engaged in, adding that the application forms will be officially announced and the training would be done in batches.

He said the skills acquisition centers will be built across the three senatorial districts of the state to avoid congestion in the process of the training.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

