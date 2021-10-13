Foundation partner Garvey institute to foster global ties among Yoruba – Amb Sanyaolu

A group, The Yoruba Ko’Ya Leadership and Training Foundation (YKLTF) has partnered Marcus Garvey Institute for Human Management towards fostering Yoruba unity across the globe.

Director of media and publicity of the foundation, Ambassador. Demola Sanyaolu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Amb Sanyaolu said the colloquium is to promote cross cultural ties among Yoruba people worldwide, leading to youth exchange programmes among the nations.

He pointed out that the colloquium is also aimed at the exploration of economic and trade ties to boost the homeland economy of the Yorubas.

Amb Sanyaolu stated that wide range of topics on Yoruba Traditions, Arts and Culture amongst other related issues of interest to Yorubas in the homeland would be discussed during the colloquium holding on October 23, this year.

“This effort will unite the Yorubas worldwide in learning, growing and bonding, using Yoruba’s past as well as present for future growth,” he said.

The colloquium according to Amb Sanyaolu would have participants drawn from Brazil, Jamaica, Cuba, US, Canada and other countries where Yoruba people resides with its participants to include Prof Alison Moses from Brazil, Dr Julius Garvey from Jamaica and Prof. Wande Abimbola, (a US-based Nigerian), US-based Professor Toyin Falola, Babalawo Ivanir Dos Santos from Cuba and Dr Mayowa Ogedengbe from US.

He stressed that the colloquium is to be transmitted live from Space90.1fm in Nigeria and relayed globally via their website on www.thespacefm.com.