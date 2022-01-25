Foundation pays for 500 to access healthcare services in Cross River

The Ben Akak Foundation has paid for the healthcare service of 500 persons to access free healthcare service for the next one year under the Cross River State Healthcare Insurance Scheme, tagged ‘Ayade Care.’

The healthcare insurance scheme, it was gathered, is programmed to provide affordable service for anyone who could register with N1,000 annually, health status and medical history of such individual notwithstanding.

Speaking at Odukpani local government area of the state during the a visit, Tuesday, the chairman of the Foundation, Engineer Ben Akak said the gesture was due to the priority he placed on health and urged the people to register.

Addressing men, women and youths who converged at the Odukpani health centre to receive him, Engr Akak, who is vying for the governorship seat under the All Progressives Congress, said “I urge you to go to any primary healthcare facilities and register, get the card and you are done.

“We have paid for 500 of you and you can now access services free of charge. There is no reason you should die because you cannot afford healthcare delivery. The Ayade Care scheme gives everyone an opportunity to live, and with your support, we will do more.”

The Director General of the insurance scheme, Dr Godwin Iyala, said the scheme was designed to put money back to beneficiary’s pocket and called on all Cross River people to be part of it.

In his remarks, Dr Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on Health, commended Engr Akak for the gesture.