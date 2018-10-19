Foundation pledges support for Quranic pupils

A centre for Quranic recitation, Nurul Yaqeen Islamic Foundation, has pledged to provide solution and assist Muslim children in the recitation of glorious Quran at their tender age.

The coordinator of the foundation, Imam Yahya Al-Yolawi, made the pledge at the annual Quranic graduation walimah, in Abuja.

Al-Yolawi said the Islamic centre was committed to mentoring and grooming children on the basics of Arabic text as well as basic Islamic knowledge before they proceed to secondary schools.

Also, he said that the foundation was determined to ensuring that the Islamic centre becomes best education facility in the metropolis in terms of Quranic teachings and Islamic education as well as western education.

Al-Yolawi disclosed that the centre, since 2012, had trained over 100 students on how to read Quran, write and read Arabic text. He added that at present we have 16 graduands on our list.

He further stated that the centre would graduate many students, who would complete their recitation of the glorious Quran in the next couple of months.

The management of the centre, he said, is working assiduously to ensure that it becomes a leading Islamic centre with high quality and ICT-based teaching facilities.

Al-Yolawi applauded parents and guardians of the students for their unflinching support to the educational pursuits of their children.

Speaking earlier, the executive chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Alhaji Adamu Candido, expressed determination of the council to continue to support both Islamic and western educational aspirations of children in AMAC.

Candido who was represented by his special assistant on Islamic affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, noted that education is the bedrock of socio-economic development in any society.

