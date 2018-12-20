Foundation takes reconciliation to Yobe victims of Insurgency ‎

A Non-governmental organization, African Youth for Peace Development and Empowerment Foundation AFRYDEV in collaboration with MCN/British council has called for reconciliation and forgiveness amongst the victims of Boko Haram insurgency in Yobe state.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a 4 day intensive training on dialogue for trauma, forgiveness and reconciliation in Geidam local government where over 90 stakeholders

participated including youths, religious and traditional leaders, women group and security officials.

According to the Project Coordinator, Aminu Bukar Haruna, the training was part of the activity in reconciling the communities having gone through conflicts by establishing peace, trauma consciousness and forgiveness.

The dialogue is to also strengthen the mechanism to effectively manage conflict before it escalates to violence.

“This training is to facilitate reconciliation and reintegration of IDPs, ex combatant and abductees. People have over the years build fear, anxieties, shock, displacement, confusion, bitterness, grief, loss of family members and properties which has resulted into trauma and find it very difficult to forgive the past and “letting go” of incidents that occurred”, he said.

In a vote of thanks, representative from the emirate council, Lawan Bako Kachallah appreciated the organization for extending the gesture to his community.

He called on the participants to take advantage of the trauma training as many in the communities are dying in silence recalling what had happened in the past.

M. Maru and Susti Joshua who were participants at the training, said they have gained alots from the training and will further use the knowledge acquired by stepping down to other individuals.

Geidam local government is one of the community worst hit by Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

