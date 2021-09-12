Foundation tasks Nigerians on Cooperate Social Responsibility

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Marcel Ofomata Foundation, has tasked Nigerians, especially cooperate organisations, to give back to the society through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Founder, Marcel Ofomata Foundation, and Chairman, Amaecom Group, Dr Marcel Ofomata, made the call during a visit to Darlez Care Home, Abuja, recently, as part of the Annual National Visitation to the Needy in Nigeria, a CSR initiative of AMACOM Global LTD through the Foundation.

Ofomata, who said the act of giving to the needy was an annual ritual through which the organisation gives back to the society as part of its CSR, noted that the donations was happening simultaneously in 34 locations across the country where the company is situated.

The company boss disclosed that he has invested in human capacity over the years hence appreciates the importance of empowering people, even as the organisation intended to make the visitation quarterly especially with the appointment of a female managing director.

According to him, “I have come to realise that communities

are the backbone of the company’s successes. For eight years we have been working in the area of medicine and education. We uusually give medical attention to over 5,000 people in including surgeries at no cost.

“Our visit here is an intentional act to make sure the needy will get their own share of what God has blessed the company and CSR is a way of consolidating on what the company has been doing in line with the mission and version of the organisation.”

Ofomata, who whised the organisation could have done more, however, urged the administrator of the Home to ensure the items donated are put to the best of use.

Earlier, the Group Executive Director, AMACOM Global LTD,

Anthony Afomata, expressed satisfaction over the project and urged others to embrace the act of giving back to society and vowed that organisation would play it part whenever opportunities like that presented itself.

On her part, the Managing Directot, AMAECOM Global LTD, Amaka Victoria Ani, said it’s always good to show kindness and to share love especially with the less privileged members of the society.

She urged other organisations to always make out time to share and show love to others, noting that it should not just be to their friends and relatives but others who do not have those to help them.

Responding, the Administrator Darlez Care Home, Mrs Rhoda Ajayi, expressed appreciation over the kind gesture by the organisation, stating that ìt was heart warming to know that there are still people who remember the needy despite the economic situation in the country.

She also noted that the Home was centralised hence they usually receive gifts from different groups and individuals which they always share with other Orphanages and Homes in the suburbs that are not privileged to get much donations.

The Administrator, who said the items would go a long way to assist them, noted that the Home has toodlers, preteens and teenagers who are school and would appreciate items like computers for their studies; a request the chairman granted by donating two computers.

Highlights of the events was the prayer session by the children and the presentation of food items including bags of rice, pampers, cartoons of noodles, toiletries, beverages, among others.