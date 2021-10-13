Foundation tasks Nigerians on peace building

The Foundation for Justice, Development and Peace (FJDP) of the Catholic diocese of Makudi, in collaboration with the Misereor has called on Nigerians to understand the importance of peace and development in their various communities.



The called was made Wednesday during a stakeholders forum, community engagement towards peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians.



Programme manager of the foundation Mr. Valentine Kwaghchimin, said the session will offer the residents platforms for learning and discussing security issues affecting them, identify potential conflicts, early warning signs and proffer solutions to foster peace and harmony in their community.



He said synergy between the herders, farmers and other stakeholders would help to stem the tide of farmers/herders conflict at the communities.

The Programme Manager explained that the forum is targeting six local government areas that suffered setbacks in the Benue valley, three each from Nasarawa and Benue states to includes Awe,Obi, Doma Guma, Agatu and Gwer West.

He equally, urged the parties to work closely with the traditional rulers and the security agencies for the interest of peace and National development.

The theme” Resilience building in the Benue valley: stakeholders roles and responsibilities.”



At the session attended by traditional rulers,security agencies, community leaders, of Alago, Tiv Fulani and other tribes in Obi local government area of the areas.