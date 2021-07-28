Foundation tasks Nigerians to support military’s effort in combating insecurity 

A non-governmental organization (NGO) We Are All One Foundation (WAAOF), has called on Nigerians to support efforts of the military and other similar agencies in combating insecurity across the country.The Founder and President, WAAOF, Musa Abdullahi Garba Gokaru, expressed concern that this is the right time to boost the morale of security forces as they have put their lives on the line to secure Nigerians and protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria.

He said: “It is important as an organisation that is focused on peace, love and unity, which these pillars of human co-existence is founded upon forgiveness and tolerance, we will like to speak on the sacrificial and patriotism demonstrated over the years by the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.“We need to sensitize Nigerians about the enormous sacrifice our officers and men in the military have put in to secure our nation amid rising insecurity.“First of all, Nigerians and international community need to know the great achievements of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress led government.

“It will be recalled in 2011-2015, the security situation was precarious and dangerous in Abuja, the nation’s capital, where Nigerians were killed at will through bomb blasts at foreign offices, like the UN Building, major bus stops, places of worship, plazas, and shopping malls, which residents including foreigners were afraid to go to office, shopping malls, recreational facilities, places of worship, markets, social gatherings, and to bode vehicles.“Until President Buhari was voted and sworn-in as President of the country, and he never delayed to swing into action to tackle the ugly insecurity situation in the country, to which Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief, and today Nigerians can move freely in Abuja, including other cities.

“Our gallant security personnel needs to be scored 99 per cent if not 100 per cent for their performance and sacrifice because if they had not done what they are doing now Nigeria would not be in existence. So, the military officers and men have done more than what other military men in other countries of the world can do because if what is happening in this country happens in other African countries by now, there would be civil war.“They are to be encouraged, appreciated and supported by their fellow countrymen whom they are out to protect whether in the cold, under the rain and sun, and other terrible situations.