Foundation to donate church building to Kogi community In April

The Founder of Enemona Just Foundation, Mr. David Gabriel, has promised to complete and hand over the new church building the foundation is constructing in Inele–Ugoh, Olamaboro local government area of Kogi state by April to the community for use.

The founder stated this on Friday, while playing host to the deputy governor of the state, Chief Edward Onoja, who was in the community to access the level of work on the church building and other humanitarian services by the young entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Mr. Gabriel stated that the gesture was in pursuit of his vision of helping humanity and empowering communities for sustainable development to keep rural communities at relative par with those in urban cities.

He said the church building which will be donated to the United Evangelical Church (UEC) by April ending was for the people of the community to have a befitting place of worship, get close to their God and use that as a means of straying away from crimes in the case of youths.

Gabriel through his Enemona Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation founded out of sheer vision for the vulnerable, also has passion for the less privileged in society, community development and nation building.

“The foundation was born out of the need to alleviate the hardship faces by the less privileged in term of poverty, poor health and educational system as well as the increasing economic challenges.

“Our aim is to improve the quality of lives of less privileged women, youth and children through in our communities”, he said.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing project, the deputy governor of Kogi state, Chief Edward Onoja, eulogised the founder and described him as a problem solver, adding that his foundation and his connection have employed several youths across the nine local governments of Kogi East.

Onoja said he was happy that the founder who is in his mid 30s has already made a mark for himself in the private business sector and touching lives.

The deputy governor particularly commended him for taking the welfare of widows, care for the orphanage and people with needs as a special apostolate, a move he said attracts God’s blessing here and thereafter.

Onoja however promised to make his contribution to the church project, stressing that it is good to serve God and humanity through such means of meeting thier needs.

He said the church building underscores the religious harmony that the state is presently enjoying.

The church building when completed has a 600 sitting capacity, a conference room, three offices aside other smaller units.