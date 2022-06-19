Foundation trains 50 girls on ICT 

The Khalil Suleiman Halilu (KSH) Foundation said it is set to reveal fellows of its debut programme, ”EveryGirl” in the second phase of the excercise, after weeks of virtual tutoring and training for over 50 girls on ICT across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

”EveryGirl” is a programme that seeks to encourage early involvement of girls in technology by exposing them to opportunities.

In a statement made available Sunday in Abuja by the KSH Foundation Project Lead, Augustina Okpechi, the founder, Mr. Khalil Halilu said “bridging the gender gap in the technology space and encouraging the involvement of underserved communities by providing leverage is important in building a more holistic country with equal levels of opportunities irrespective of location.”

The statement said during the first phase of the program, girls were nominated with the collaboration of a network of highly respected individuals and institution and tutored on the intricacies of technology like programming and coding, customer validation, business model canva, and software development in addition to self development courses like self-confidence and self-esteem, communication, productivity, mental health, money health, sexual health and careers in IT through pre-recorded classes and live sessions with tutors.

The statement further said due to lack of internet facilities and other amenities relevant to aid learning in most of the communities, the foundation partnered with technological hubs in the country.

The likes of Aspilos Foundation for Abocoders Kaduna and Abocoders Abeokuta, Startup Kano, and FemCode Africa which served as homes for some of the girls during the course of the training are involved while the outliers took their courses from home.

”This exposed the girls to possibilities afforded by technology in education as many had the opportunity to learn and interact with their tutors virtually.

“Lessons from the virtual session were met with much enthusiasm and admiration for technology.

”To further provide the girls with another layer of experience, from the pool of girls in its first phase, the foundation selected 8 girls who will be referred to as fellows of the EveryGirl to take part in the second phase of the program, a 4-day physical session which will run from June 30th to July 3rd,” it added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

