Foundation trains 80 graduates, others in skills acquisition

The Youth Life Foundation has trained 80 male and female youth including graduates in various skills to provide them with job.

The youth were trained in various skills such as catering, cosmetology, paint production, farming, digital marketing, graphic design and CCTV installation.

The six-weeks training was in collaboration with Uba Sani Foundation and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the Founder/CEO of YLF, Rev. Seth Yohanna Bako said.

Addressing the graduation ceremony at the weekend, Rev. Seth stated that the skill acquisition is about empowering the youth to achieve their goal through the help of people with like minds. It is for the youth to become better people in future and they will be given starters pack that ranges between N30, 000 to N50, 000.

He said: “I’m calling on government, corporate bodies and other Non Governmental Organisations to join us in the project but we appreciate the effort of Sen. Uba Sani in empowering the youth.”

The YLF programme coordinator, Akila Ayuba, stated that the programme is, “entrepreneur training of 80 youth in various skills on how to be independent and do things to cater for themselves and their families. They would be monitored and connected to people that would help them. The training is twice per year since I joined the foundation three years ago.”