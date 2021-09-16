Foundation trains FCT teachers on ICT

The Ibrosoft International Development Foundation (IIDF) has held a three-day training workshop for teachers from primary and secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the use of ICT for effective impartation of knowledge.

Addressing participants at the workshop Thursday in Abuja, the director general of Ibrosoft International Development Foundation, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, said gone are the days when teachers made use of manual and crude methods of teaching as ICT tools have made knowledge sharing to be simple, engaging and interesting.

He said: “The world is changing daily and innovations are being made for the betterment of society. At the Ibrosoft International Development Foundation, we focus on training Nigerians, especially youth and teachers, on how to use ICT to exchange knowledge for positive development of society. We have held similar training in different geopolitical zones. For the North central region, we chose FCT and the Almanar centre for Islamic Education for the three-day workshop.

“The truth is that there is an avalanche of opportunities for teachers and students in the ICT world. Teachers can use knowledge gotten at the end of this workshop to impart useful, favourable, valuable and quality education to pupils and students for further development. The knowledge is for the benefit of everyone, not only for personal development. Accessing, storing and passing information are the key focus of this training.

“As a teacher, you can ask questions on Quora, Google and other internet platforms and have professors and experts in that field provide timely and accurate answers for your clarification. In fact, I expect that at the end of this three-day workshop, there will be changes in how teachers communicate with pupils and students as things will be simplified and difficult questions solved.”