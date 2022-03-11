Foundation unveils EveryGirl programme for entrepreneurship, tech

A non-governmental organisation, Khalil Suleiman Halilu (KSH) Foundation, has unveiled its debut programme tagged EveryGirl, a project that centres on increasing female participation in entrepreneurship and technology-related fields.

Its founder, Khalil Halilu, in a statement Friday in Abuja said the programme was designed specifically for young women entrepreneurs within the ages 15 to 19 to encourage them “to continue to break boundaries/norms and become more assertive while fostering development in tech and entrepreneurship.”

The statement indicated that over 82 million young Nigerians were digital natives, with the deep internet penetration and technology adoption.

“This programme seeks to plug this gap faced by budding innovators with the goal of fostering growth and development. The programme in collaboration with a network of highly respected individuals and institutions nominated participants across the nation’s six geo-political zones that fall within the eligibility criteria, only these nominated candidates will be considered for admission into the programme,” the statement read in part.

He gave the assurance that selected nominees would be invited to submit an application for consideration.

“EveryGirl is programmed to run annually and as such will admit a total number of 10 applicants in its first run. In terms of eligibility criteria, emphasis is placed on applicants being within the age of target beneficiaries, tech-enabled, strong sense of responsibility to community, marketable ideas and sustainability.”