Foundation unveils report on “State of Peace in Nigeria ”

An Independent Peacebuilding Organization, Foundation for Peace Professional also known as PeacePro has put together, a report titled “State of Peace in Nigeria” to put spotlight on manifest threat to peace in the country.

The report, according to Peacepro is to document state specific threat to peace for the ease of reference and to put peacebuilding at the forefront of national conversation with the aim of making peacebuilding centre piece of national security.

In a statement, the Executive Director of the organization, Abdulrazaq Hamzat said the State of Peace Report captures in real time, what has been happening in Nigerian States for the month of January.

The report, according to Hamzat, is to illuminate very concisely, issues threatening peace across the 36 States of Nigeria and how the authorities are dealing with it.

PeacePro explained that, this january edition is the first, in a report that would now be published on a monthly basis.

According to Hamzat, State of Peace report shall help direct a narrow intense beam of light on contencious issues and the organization has made some recommendation to address some of the issues.

“State of Peace report described Katsina and Zamfara State as epic Center of banditry in the country, nothing that banditry has risen to insurgency level, requiring full attention like the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

In Abia state, PeacePro identify farmers-herders clashes as a threat.

Related

No tags for this post.