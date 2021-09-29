Foundation, UPF, RCCG distribute cash, food palliatives to Mpape residents

It was a cheerful moment for residents of Mpape, a surbub in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) when Peter Orobor Foundation (POF), Universal Peace Federation (UPF)-Nigeria and the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mpape branch gave out cash and food palliatives to residents.

The Secretary General of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF)-Nigeria, Dr George Ikpot during the youth training and empowerment programme said the event was organised to cushion the effects of the recent demolition in parts of Mpape.

He said the recent demolition had led to increment in youth restiveness, homelessness and use of harmful drugs.

On his part, the President of Peter Orobor Foundation (POF) who is also the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Ambassador, Peter Ovbokhan Orobor, said he was involved in the programme to show those affected and others that taking to drugs is not going to help but worsen their situation.

“We tried to make them see beyond the demolition so that they can move beyond the demolition and do something meaningful for themselves and the society.

“We are also going to LEA Primary Schools Karmajiji, airport road to pay the PTA levy of over 200 pupils,” he said.