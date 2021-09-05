Foundation urges FG to tackle increasing number of IDP camps

The federal government has been called upon to urgently and vigorously tackle the root cause of rapidly growing Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country.

The founder of Buni Yadi Foundation (BYF), Barrister Adeniyi Ayoola-Daniels, during the launch of the new project of the foundation, Buni Yadi Kitchen (BYF Kitchen), which took place at the Kuchingoro IDP Camp, Abuja, said any problem that does address the root cause can never be solved.

Ayoola-Daniles, a visiting Professor of Law said, ”My advice to government is to vigorously address the root causes of rapidly growing IDP camps in the country. Any problem that does not go to the root causes can never be solved.

”What are the root causes of rapidly growing IDP camps in the country? The answer is insurgency by Boko Haram, banditry, Fulani herdsmen clashes with farmers, poverty, environmental factors such as desertification and global warming.

”Government must restrategise and vigorously address security challenges in the country because families and their children will continue to be forced to move from their homes and villages to IDP camps as long as Boko haram fight continues.”

He said, ”I was falsely charged to an area court and discharged and acquitted by a completely detribalised Alkali judge.

”At Buni Yadi village, l saw several hungry-looking and out of school children and almajiris eating directly from dustbins and struggling with flies to gather food to eat.

”For the mercy God showed me in Buni Yadi village by saving me from death in my teenage years, l feel deeply connected to Buni Yadi village and that is why l am giving back to the village through Buni Yadi Foundation.

”220 children from Yobe , Maiduguri, Adamawa and other states were fed and catered for by Buni Yadi Foundation Soup Kitchen and 6 of the children are actually from Buni Yadi village and the foundation has taken the responsibility to pay school fees for these Buni Yadi village children.”

The Buni Yadi Foundation (BYF) is a duly registered non- profit organization under Nigerian law.

He said the organisation is working hard to provide support and access to justice for the vulnerable young ones in the community, most especially, young children in prisons and IDP camps as well vocational skill training for almajiri children and other children on the street.

Some of the items distributed to displaced persons at the camp included the following: Cooked food, drinks, sanitary towels, cartons of noodles, cartons of biscuits, bath soap, loaves of bread and drugs.

Related

No tags for this post.